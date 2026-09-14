Rohtak art varsity’s film ‘Jagat Ka Des’ to be screened in Bangladesh

The short film ‘Jagat Ka Des’, produced by the Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), is set to be screened in Bangladesh after being selected for the 17th International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF). The festival will commence in Dhaka on September 21. The film has been written, directed and produced by students of the university.

Mahesh TP, a faculty member of the Film and Television Department, said that 1,269 films from 92 countries had been selected for the IIUSFF. ‘Jagat Ka Des’ has been written and directed by Shivam Pandey, a student of the 2019 batch of the Acting Graduation Course. Shivam has also acted in the film along with fellow students Chetna, Sandeep, Arun and Sanya. Harshit Dhall is the cinematographer, while Rahul Katyal handled the editing. Rohit Chauhan was responsible for location, mixing

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and design.

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“The approximately 14-minute-36-second film has been made in Bhojpuri and Hindi and explores themes of migration, memory, identity, love, displacement and the emotional bond between people and their native soil. The story revolves around Jagat, a migrant worker who leaves his village in search of a better life but carries his memories, his connection to his homeland and unfinished relationships with him,” Mahesh added.

The film was also screened at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, held in Srinagar from September

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7 to 10.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya said the selection of a SUPVA-produced film for an international film festival was a matter of pride and happiness for the university. He appreciated the efforts of the film’s actors and crew, saying they had worked hard to bring the project to fruition.

“We hope that the short film will attract the attention of the IIUSFF jury members and win an award,” he added.