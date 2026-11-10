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Home / Haryana / Rohtak Art varsity’s short film ‘Shree’ wins Best Student Film Award at Lucknow festival

Rohtak Art varsity’s short film ‘Shree’ wins Best Student Film Award at Lucknow festival

Film explores girls’ freedom amid societal norms and traditions; directed by 2020-batch student Ayushman Sharma

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:08 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Student cinematographer receives the Best Student Film Award for ‘Shree’ at Lucknow International Film Festival. Tribune Photo
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The short film ‘Shree’, produced by Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, has won the Best Student Film Award at the Lucknow International Film Festival held in Lucknow. The film portrays girls’ freedom amid societal norms and traditions.

FC Mahesh TP of the Faculty of Film and Television said ‘Shree’ was made by students of the 2020 batch. Ayushman Sharma, a student of the batch, directed the film and also wrote its story.

“‘Shree’ was declared the winner in the Best Student Film category at the Lucknow International Film Festival and was presented with a Certificate of Achievement and a trophy. These were received by its cinematographer, Raj Rajeshwar. The film has also secured a place at several other international film festivals, where it has consistently received appreciation from the jury. ‘Shree’ was edited by university student Alif Hussain, while Kavyansh Agrawal handled audiography and Vishal Kumar led the art team,” he informed.

Student director Ayushman Sharma said ‘Shree’ was made with creative thinking and a cinematic vision.

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“The film compels viewers to think about whether it is right to restrict a girl’s freedom and desires in the name of social traditions. Winning the Best Student Film Award at an international film festival not only reflects the film’s creative quality but also highlights the excellent filmmaking and direction experience being provided to students at the university,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya described the achievement as a matter of pride for the entire university family.

“It proves that we have world-class resources through which students produce films and documentaries following exactly the same pattern as movies made in Bollywood or Hollywood. The consistent selection of our university and its students’ short films at international film festivals, along with winning awards, makes everyone proud,” he added.

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Arya said students making a film on a social issue and winning an award at the international level would also serve as an inspiration for other young filmmakers.

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