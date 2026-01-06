DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak Bar delegation meets CJI, extends visit invitation

Rohtak Bar delegation meets CJI, extends visit invitation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Office-bearers of the District Bar Association meets CJI Surya Kant in Delhi. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A delegation of the District Bar Association, Rohtak, led by Dr Vijender Singh Ahlawat, member and former Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, called on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The delegation formally invited him to visit the 137-year-old historic District Bar Association, Rohtak.

Advertisement

“The Chief Justice of India recalled his emotional bond with Rohtak and assured us that he would visit the association very soon. A grand felicitation function will be organised in his honour upon his visit to Rohtak,” said Deepak Hooda, president of the District Bar Association, Rohtak.

Advertisement

Other members of the delegation included vice-president Ajay Ohlan, General Secretary Raj Karan Panghal, Joint Secretary Dimple, Library Incharge Anil Kumar, Chairman of the Enrolment Committee Surender Laura and Executive Committee member Anil Sharma.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts