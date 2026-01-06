Rohtak Bar delegation meets CJI, extends visit invitation

A delegation of the District Bar Association, Rohtak, led by Dr Vijender Singh Ahlawat, member and former Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, called on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The delegation formally invited him to visit the 137-year-old historic District Bar Association, Rohtak.

“The Chief Justice of India recalled his emotional bond with Rohtak and assured us that he would visit the association very soon. A grand felicitation function will be organised in his honour upon his visit to Rohtak,” said Deepak Hooda, president of the District Bar Association, Rohtak.

Other members of the delegation included vice-president Ajay Ohlan, General Secretary Raj Karan Panghal, Joint Secretary Dimple, Library Incharge Anil Kumar, Chairman of the Enrolment Committee Surender Laura and Executive Committee member Anil Sharma.