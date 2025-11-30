DT
Home / Haryana / Rohtak bodybuilder beaten up in Bhiwani dies during treatment

Rohtak bodybuilder beaten up in Bhiwani dies during treatment

The victim was an international bodybuilding medallist and had won a gold medal at a national event in 2018

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:02 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 26-year-old youth, who was brutally assaulted during a wedding ceremony in Rewari Khera village in Bhiwani district on Saturday, died during treatment in Rohtak on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rohit Dhankar, was a resident of Humayunpur village in Rohtak district and was also a bodybuilder who had won several bodybuilding events. He had accompanied his friend Jatin to the wedding when an argument with some members of the marriage party escalated into a violent clash.

The assailants allegedly thrashed Rohit, leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital, which later referred him to PGIMS Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bhiwani Sadar SHO Vikas said the police have registered a case of murder and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

“All the accused are absconding. Police teams are trying to identify and arrest them,” he said, adding that a scuffle over taking a selfie during the function had led to a heated exchange between Rohit and some other youths.

The SHO denied reports that Rohit was assaulted for opposing an alleged molestation attempt at the function.

According to the police, Rohit and Jatin had left the venue in their car to return to Rohtak, but were surrounded near a railway crossing as the gate was down for an approaching train.

Family members have alleged that nearly 20 men armed with sticks and other weapons appeared there and attacked them.

While Jatin managed to flee, Rohit was brutally beaten, sustaining multiple injuries.  The attackers left him in a serious condition. Jatin later returned, found him injured, and took him to the hospital.

Rohit was a professional bodybuilder and gym trainer at the Gymkhana Club in Sector 4, Rohtak. He was considered the primary breadwinner of his family. His father Satyawan Ghankhar, had died of a heart attack in 2017.

Family members said that Rohit was an international bodybuilding medallist and had

won a gold medal at a national event in 2018. He was also honoured by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an Independence Day function.

