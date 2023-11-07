Rohtak 'capital' of toll booths: Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 6

After the Toll Hatao Sangharsh Samiti, former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda, has also opened a front against the “toll booths” stating that he would raise the issue by holding a public meeting in Makrauli Kalan village here soon.

“Rohtak, the political capital of Haryana, has now turned into ‘toll capital’ as toll booths have been set up on all surrounding roads of the city. Commuters have to pay hefty tax at the booths after coming out of the city. There is no logic of charging toll tax when 6 per cent road tax is being charged at the time of buying any vehicle,” said Krishan Murti while interacting with the media here today.

The former minister said people were approaching him daily against the hefty tax being charged at the toll booths. “Keeping in view of the public demand, I have decided to launch a campaign against setting up of the toll booths by staging a day-long dharna at every toll booth in Rohtak district soon,” said Krishan Murti.

