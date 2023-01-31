Rohtak city short of parking lots, residents turn to MC

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 30

Thanks to the acute shortage of parking spaces in the city, residents of Rohtak have to face much inconvenience while parking their vehicles.

Though a few multi-level parking lots have been built along the elevated road passing through the city, these have proved to be inadequate in view of the city’s requirement.

The problem has assumed such proportions that a stretch of road along the court complex here has been converted into a parking lot by the local authorities.

“Going to marketplaces in the old town area or office complexes in the heart of the city has become a headache as one has to grapple with the parking issues. Not just the parking of cars but even two-wheelers has become so difficult,” says SK Gupta, a former bank officer.

“Parking lots provided by the Municipal Corporation authorities mostly remain occupied. One has to make several rounds of a congested marketplace amidst heavy traffic to find a little space to park one’s car, which is an ordeal,” laments Shalini, a resident.

Contacted for comments, Rohtak Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal said the issue of parking would be discussed during the next MC meeting. “Several parking lots have been constructed in the last few years, but these could not meet the city’s requirement due to the ever-increasing number of vehicles. We will take up the matter and make efforts to resolve it in the next meeting,” said Sehgal.

