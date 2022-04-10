Rohtak civic body ends contract to tow vehicles after complaints

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 9

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has terminated the contract with a private firm with immediate effect for towing away vehicles from no-parking zone in the city. The MC authorities said the step has been taken in public interest as complaints against the firm were flooding its office.

Sources informed that Praveen Kumar of Makrauli Kalan village here was given the contract on August 1, 2021 for a year. The contract period was to end on July 31 but the authorities had to cancel it within nine months as many people, including local traders, had alleged that workers of the contractor of misbehaving with them.

“Once, the contractor’s workers and advocates also came face to face when members of the District Bar Association forcibly impounded their crane after a car of a local lawyer parked in a no-parking zone was towed away around five months ago. The tug-of-war between the two sides continued for several days and the district authorities had to intervene to resolve the issue,” said sources.

Sources informed that the lawyers returned the crane to the contractor after a week only after he gave a written undertaking that he would never tow the vehicles of lawyers and paid a penalty of Rs 11,000 imposed on him by the lawyers.

An FIR was also lodged against the contractor, whose employees allegedly misbehaved with the lawyer, apart from intimidating and assaulting him.

Nar Hari Bangar, Commissioner, MC, said the contract had been terminated midway following complaints against the contractor who had now been asked not to tow away the vehicles from the limit of the MC. —