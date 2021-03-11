Rohtak civic body finds lacunae in property tax survey by private company

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 9

The Municipal Corporation of Rohtak has found multifarious deficiencies in the property-tax survey conducted by a private company. However, the company has refused to conduct a fresh survey along with the local municipal councillors and corporation officials despite being asked by the authorities concerned.

Major lapses in the findings of the said survey have been detected during an on-ground inspection conducted by the local municipal authorities. The matter may snowball into a major issue in the coming days as the said company has been entrusted with the task of conducting the property-tax survey in the entire state.

Surprisingly, the survey report has not been cancelled/rejected despite the Rohtak Municipal Corporation having passed a resolution in this regard unanimously. “Yes, the House had resolved to cancel the survey. But the officers maintained that it could not be done as the agreement with the company had been signed by the state authorities and not at our level,” Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal told The Tribune. The Mayor maintained that the company was given a month’s time to conduct a fresh survey along with the local municipal councillors and corporation officials, but the company management did not do so.

“Then, we got an on-ground inspection carried out at our own level. It showed that there were up to 90 per cent lacunae in the survey done by the company. We will send the inspection report to the state authorities and urge them to conduct a special audit and take appropriate action,” the Mayor stated.

Former BJP Municipal Councillor Ashok Khurana, who is the whistle-blower in the case, alleged that the company had been paid a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore though it had not abided by the terms and conditions of the agreement.

“Drone cameras have been used for the survey instead of laser distance meters, which led to gross bunglings and mistakes in the findings. As per the agreement, the survey can be cancelled if there are more than 20 per cent errors. The survey should be cancelled as it may lead to large-scale confusion and complications in the registration of sale deeds and other property-related matters,” said Khurana.