Rohtak civic body launches drive to mark parking zone

Rohtak, September 4

To get rid of wrong parking of vehicles at public places, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have launched a special campaign to draw lines for vehicle parking on main roads and government offices in the city.

Strictness is necessary to force people to park their vehicles inside the parking zone and soon I will meet the Superintendent of Police and urge him to help the MC in implementing the campaign in an efficient manner. Manmohan Goyal, Mayor

Under the campaign, the marking has been done in Sector 2 and 3 markets, Baapu Park, Medical Turn, Pt Shri Ram Rangshala, Sector 3 community centre, Maturam Community Centre, Shri Ram Bagh Shamshan Bhumi and Mansarovar Park. The campaign will continue till the lines are now drawn at all places in the city.

“The campaign is being carried out following the directives of Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta who during his Rohtak visit asked MC officials to adopt the practice of earmarking the space for vehicle parking on main roads for resolving the issue of traffic congestion. Moreover, the rising number of challans for wrong parking of vehicles in the city is also another factor which forced the authorities to do so,” said an MC official.

The city has recorded a considerable increase in the challans for wrong parking of vehicles since the authorities terminated the contract of a private firm for towing away the vehicles parked in the non-parking areas.

“Though the police are issuing challans for wrong parking yet people are not hesitant in parking their vehicles outside the no-parking zone as traffic police are not deployed at every place in the city to issue challans. The situation gets worse in the evening,” said sources.

Dhirendra Khatkada, Commissioner, MC, said the work of drawing lines for vehicle parking was in progress on main roads, in markets, government offices, community centres to prevent the possibility of road mishaps. Moreover, it will also bring an improvement in the vehicle parking arrangement, he added.

