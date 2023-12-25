Rohtak civic body under fire as heaps of garbage pile up in city

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 24

The authorities of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) are under fire from various quarters for insanitation condition in the city following “irregular” lifting of garbage from roads and localities.

Heaps of garbage lying alongside the roads at various places in the city exposes the lackadaisical approach of the authorities towards resolving the issue of poor sanitation in the city, said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, Municipal Councillor (MC) from Ward 11.

“Daily, I daily get several phone calls from the residents of my ward regarding garbage lying unattended near their houses. On lodging a complaint, the MC authorities wash off its hands stating that the case regarding issuing tender for that is pending before the court,” he added.

Ahlawat said the insanitation condition was an open invitation to diseases hence the MC authorities could not leave the residents at the mercy of God. It should make an alternative arrangement for lifting the garbage from alongside roads and localities on a daily basis, he added.

The poor sanitary condition has also left Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra fuming, who has served a week-ultimatum to the MC authorities for resolving the sanitary issue stating that the Congress workers will hold a protest demonstration outside the MC office if adequate arrangements are not made to keep the city clean.

“I visited the city this morning and found heaps of garbage lying in every nook and corner. The MC authorities should make it clear that if any case is pending in the court, will the city not be cleaned? said Batra.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, said a case pertaining to lifting of garbage from roads was sub-judice while a tender for door-to-door garbage collection had been sent to the state government for approval.

“In this situation, all 680 sanitary workers of the corporation daily lift the garbage across the city,” he added.

