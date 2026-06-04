Rohtak cleans up ahead of Swacch Survekshan survey with crackdown on garbage hotspots

Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan team's visit, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified its cleanliness drive, with a special focus on keeping roads and public areas free of garbage.

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As part of the exercise, the civic body has identified 28 unauthorised garbage dumping points across the city where waste is being illegally discarded either by residents or by private garbage collectors engaged by them.

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Taking serious note of the issue, MC Commissioner Narendra Kumar has directed the officials concerned to maintain strict surveillance at these locations to curb the practice. Several sanitation teams have been constituted for the purpose.

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“The teams will conduct multiple inspections at these sites and issue challans to those found dumping waste at unauthorised locations. They will also encourage residents to dispose of their garbage only at designated collection points so that it can be lifted and processed properly,” said Vipin Narwal, spokesperson for the MC.

Narwal added that the 28 identified spots are located in prominent areas of the city and create an unsightly impression. Garbage was cleared from three such locations on Thursday as part of the ongoing drive, he added.

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Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner, after reviewing sanitation conditions on major roads, in markets, public places and other sensitive areas, has directed officials to ensure that no garbage or waste is visible on any road, street or public place within the municipal limits.

Emphasising the need for visible improvement, Kumar said sufficient time had already been provided to enhance the sanitation system and that tangible results must now be reflected on the ground. He instructed the officials concerned to carry out regular field inspections and ensure that no negligence is tolerated in maintaining cleanliness.

Reviewing the ongoing sanitation work, the MC Commissioner directed officials to further strengthen the door-to-door waste collection system.

He also ordered the launch of a special enforcement drive against individuals, shopkeepers and institutions found littering public places. Violators, he said, should be challaned and fined in accordance with municipal regulations.

Stating that the corporation's objective extends beyond merely cleaning the city, Kumar said the civic body is committed to providing residents with a clean and healthy environment. To achieve this goal, he stressed that all officials and employees must discharge their duties with complete responsibility and accountability.