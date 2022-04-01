Rohtak: Commuters suffer as stretch closed for months

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 31

One side of the Rohtak-Sonepat Road passing through Bohar village in Rohtak district is lying closed for several months, putting the village residents as well as commuters to much inconvenience.

The vehicles going towards Sonepat as well as those coming from there are forced to move on the same side of the road as one side of the road has been rendered uncommutable. “It is very inconvenient to drive on the road. Traffic jams have become frequent and chances of vehicles colliding with one another have also increased as traffic of both sides has been squeezed on a single side,” says SK Gupta, a regular commuter. Apart from the commuters, residents are also facing multifarious problems due to the closed road.

“The levels of air and noise pollution have increased manifold. There is so much smoke and dust that it becomes difficult to breathe.,” laments Pawan, a shopkeeper. Jai Bhagwan, the Municipal Councillor from Ward No 9, which includes Bohar village, admits that the villagers have been inconvenienced due to the road lying closed. Questioned about the reasons behind the inordinate delay in the construction of the road, the municipal councillor maintains that the Rohtak MC had transferred the funds for the purpose to the PWD (B&R) and the tender for the construction of the road has also been allotted.