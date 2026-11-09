Rohtak Congress, BJP leaders spar over National Emblem use

A political face-off erupted between Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former BJP minister Manish Kumar Grover over the use of the National Emblem on his letterhead by Grover, triggering a war of words between them.

Raising the issue, Batra questioned the use of the National Emblem on a letterhead used by Grover, a former MLA and minister, in a complaint submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda when the speaker came to Panchkula recently.

While interacting with the media, Batra asked under which rules a former legislator or minister could use the National Emblem on official correspondence after relinquishing office. Describing the emblem as a symbol of the country’s constitutional dignity and sovereignty, he said its unauthorised use attracted legal penalties.

The Congress MLA said he would write to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking clarification on the rules governing the use of the National Emblem by former public representatives. He, however, clarified that he did not wish to comment on the complaint against Deepender and his objection solely concerned the legality of using the national symbol.

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Emphasising the need for dignity and ethical conduct in public life, Batra said political victories and defeated formed part of the democratic process, but constitutional values and institutional respect must remain paramount.

Reacting sharply to Batra’s remarks, Grover accused the Congress MLA of diverting attention from issues concerning public welfare by focusing on his letterhead.

Grover said his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker raised concerns over the neglect of important public issues during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by Deepender Hooda.

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He challenged Batra to explain why matters concerning public welfare and development did not receive adequate attention during the meeting instead of resorting to threats of an FIR over the letterhead.

“The people of Rohtak want solutions to their problems and development, not a debate over a letterhead,” Grover said, reiterating that the Congress must answer questions concerning the functioning of the DISHA meeting.

Notably, Grover had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention alleging that Deepender Hooda had made the DISHA meeting a political akhara. He argued that the meetings, meant to review the progress of various Central Government development schemes and ensure their effective implementation in the district, should not turn into a political battleground.