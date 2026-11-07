Rohtak Congress MLA Batra, former BJP minister Grover spar over use of National Emblem

A political face-off has erupted between Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former BJP minister Manish Kumar Grover over the latter's use of the National Emblem on his letterhead, triggering a war of words between the two leaders.

Batra questioned Grover's use of the emblem on a letterhead in a complaint submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Hooda. The complaint was submitted when the Speaker recently visited Panchkula.

Interacting with the media, Batra asked under which rules a former legislator or minister could use the National Emblem on official correspondence after relinquishing office. Describing the emblem as a symbol of the country’s constitutional dignity and sovereignty, he said its unauthorised use attracted legal penalties.

The Congress MLA said he would write to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking clarification on the rules governing the use of the National Emblem by former public representatives. He, however, clarified that he did not wish to comment on the complaint against Hooda and that his objection was solely to the unauthorised use of the national symbol.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for dignity and ethical conduct in public life, Batra said political victories and defeats were part of the democratic process, but constitutional values and respect for institutions must remain paramount.

Reacting sharply, Grover accused the Congress MLA of diverting attention from issues concerning public welfare by focusing on his letterhead.

Grover said his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker had raised concerns over the neglect of important public issues during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), chaired by Hooda.

Advertisement

He challenged Batra to explain why matters concerning public welfare and development had not received adequate attention during the meeting instead of threatening to get an FIR registered over the letterhead.

“The people of Rohtak want solutions to their problems and development, not a debate over a letterhead,” Grover said, adding that the Congress must answer questions concerning the functioning of the DISHA meeting.

Grover had earlier written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention and alleging that Hooda had made the DISHA meeting a political akhara. He argued that the meetings, meant to review the progress of various Central Government development schemes and ensure their effective implementation in the district, should not turn into a political battleground.