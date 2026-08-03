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Home / Haryana / Rohtak consumer panel orders bike dealer to refund excess amount charged to customer

Rohtak consumer panel orders bike dealer to refund excess amount charged to customer

Dealer directed to refund Rs 2,202 with interest, pay Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs within one month

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:36 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, has directed a local motorcycle dealer to refund the excess amount charged from a customer while purchasing a motorcycle and pay compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

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The Commission, headed by President Nagender Singh Kadian, held that the dealer had charged more than the actual sale price of the motorcycle and the insurance premium but failed to justify the excess amount with documentary evidence.

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According to the complaint, Manish, a local resident, purchased a motorcycle from the dealership in May 2019. He alleged that the dealership’s salesman persuaded him to make the payment through Paytm on the assurance of receiving a cashback of Rs 3,500. However, neither the promised cashback nor the original purchase bills were provided to him.

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He further alleged that he was charged Rs 6,500 towards insurance, while the insurance policy later showed the premium to be Rs 5,853. Similarly, although Rs 42,465 was collected towards the motorcycle’s sale price, the tax invoice issued was only for Rs 40,910. The complainant also claimed that no receipt was issued for the vehicle registration charges collected by the dealer.

During the proceedings, the dealer denied all the allegations and claimed that no excess amount had been charged, while the insurance company maintained that it had no role in the dispute regarding the sale transaction.

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After examining the documents on record, the Commission found that the dealership had indeed collected Rs 1,555 in excess towards the motorcycle’s sale price and Rs 647 in excess towards the insurance premium. It observed that while the complainant produced documentary evidence supporting his claims, the dealer failed to produce any documents to justify the additional charges.

Holding the dealer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the Commission directed it to refund Rs 2,202 to the complainant, along with 9 per cent annual interest from January 7, 2020 — the date of filing of the complaint — until payment. It also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The Commission directed the dealer to comply with the order within one month.

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