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Home / Haryana / Rohtak Consumer panel orders insurer to reimburse medical expenses with interest, compensation

Rohtak Consumer panel orders insurer to reimburse medical expenses with interest, compensation

Says insurer cannot ignore registered claim without seeking required documents from policyholder

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, has directed a Health Insurance Company to reimburse a policyholder's medical expenses along with interest and compensation, holding that the insurer was deficient in service for failing to process a registered health insurance claim and not informing the insured about the requirement of additional documents.

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The order was passed by the Commission comprising president Nagender Singh Kadian and members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh while disposing off a complaint filed by local resident Anant Ram Sharma against the insurer. The complainant alleged that the company failed to settle his reimbursement claim for treatment of acute pancreatitis, despite being duly informed and having received all necessary claim documents.

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In his complaint, Sharma said he had purchased a family health insurance policy for the period from May 23, 2020, to May 22, 2021. During the policy period, he was admitted to a private hospital in Rohtak, from August 21 to August 27, 2020, for treatment of acute pancreatitis. He claimed to have incurred medical expenses of Rs 78,823 and sought reimbursement from the insurer.

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The insurance company contested the complaint, maintaining that although it had received an online intimation regarding the complainant's hospitalisation, he had failed to submit the prescribed claim form and supporting documents required to process the reimbursement.

However, the Commission observed that the insurer itself had admitted receiving the hospitalisation intimation and registering the claim on its online portal. It held that once a claim had been registered, it became the insurer's responsibility to process it and promptly inform the policyholder if any additional documents were required. The Commission noted that the company failed to produce any evidence showing it had sought the missing documents or communicated any deficiency to the complainant.

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While examining the evidence, the Commission found that documentary proof supported medical expenses of Rs 42,583, rather than the entire amount claimed. It accordingly ordered the insurer to reimburse Rs 42,583 with 9 per cent annual interest from November 27, 2020, the date of filing of the complaint, until realisation. It also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, directing that the amount be paid within one month of receipt of the order.

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