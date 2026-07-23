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Home / Haryana / Rohtak consumer panel orders Noida-based firm to issue refund to customer over wrong watch delivery

Rohtak consumer panel orders Noida-based firm to issue refund to customer over wrong watch delivery

Says no statutory provision for consumer to record an unboxing video

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohatk, Updated At : 02:55 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, headed by Nagender Singh Kadian, has directed a Noida-based seller to refund the cost of a wristwatch, along with interest and compensation, to a Rohtak woman after she received a product different from the one she had ordered through an online platform.

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The commission observed that consumers cannot be expected to mandatorily record unboxing videos while opening parcels and held that delivery of a wrong product amounted to deficiency in service.

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According to the complaint, Manita had purchased a wristwatch online for Rs 6,996 on July 20, 2024. However, upon opening the parcel, she found that a wrong watch had been delivered instead.

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She immediately sought a return and replacement through the online app in accordance with the company's (online platform) return policy, but her request was rejected. Subsequently, she lodged an online grievance on August 9, 2024, alleging that despite complying with the return policy, she had been denied a refund or replacement.

During the proceedings, the company contended that it merely acted as an intermediary connecting buyers and sellers and that responsibility for delivery, replacement and refunds rested with the independent seller at Noida. The company also argued that the complainant had failed to provide an unboxing video and had submitted "tampered and suspicious" photographs of the product.

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Rejecting this argument, the commission held that there was no statutory requirement for consumers to record unboxing videos. It noted that consumers ordinarily trust reputed e-commerce platforms to deliver the correct products and could not be expected to prepare video evidence while opening every parcel.

The commission also observed that the seller had failed to appear before the forum to substantiate its claim that the correct product had been dispatched.

Consequently, the commission ordered the Noida-based seller to refund Rs 6,996 with a nine per cent annual interest from October 11, 2024, the date of filing of the complaint. It also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for harassment and deficiency in service and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The complainant has been directed to hand over the wrong watch to the seller at the time of payment.

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