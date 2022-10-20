Rohtak: Cops razed house despite taking Rs 10L, alleges peddler

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 19

The house of a drug peddler was demolished amid high drama in the Khokhrakot area of Rohtak district here today with the peddler alleging that some police officials had taken Rs 10 lakh from him for not demolishing the house.

The women and children of the drug peddler’s family cried bitterly as they opposed the demolition of their house, but the demolition squad, which was accompanied by a police team, went ahead with the operation.

Talking to newsmen, Jogender, whose house was demolished, said, “A demolition notice was pasted at my house recently. Five days ago, certain police officials visited me and said my house won’t be demolished, if I gave them Rs 10 lakh. We gave them the said amount. However, our house is still being demolished.”

He alleged that certain officials of the CIA-I Wing and the Narcotics Cell of the police had been forcing him to peddle drugs and they also collected protection money from him every month.

“My mother and I used to peddle drugs in the past, but we have been staying away from it for six-seven months,” he said on being asked if he or his family members smuggled drugs. Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said the matter would be examined and an appropriate action taken, provided the complainant came forward and lodged a formal complaint.