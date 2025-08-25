DT
Home / Haryana / Rohtak DC inspects waterlogged farmland

Rohtak DC inspects waterlogged farmland

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:34 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
DC Sachin Gupta inspects a waterlogged area at a Rohtak village.
Despite ongoing efforts by the authorities concerned to drain accumulated rainwater, agricultural land in several villages of the district remains submerged. Taking note of it, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta on Saturday evening visited more than half a dozen villages in the Kalanaur region, and reviewed ongoing works pertaining to rainwater drainage.

He directed the officials concerned to use additional resources to drain rainwater out of agricultural land.

He visited Baniyani, Patwapur, Balamb, Kahnaur, Masoodpur, Anwal, Nigana villages, interacting with area residents about water drainage.

He appealed to villagers to extend their cooperation to the district administration in ensuring proper drainage.

The DC said temporary drains should be constructed immediately at all necessary locations to ensure the earliest possible removal of rainwater from agricultural fields.

He instructed Irrigation Department officials to identify places where waterlogging occurred every year.

He said permanent drainage projects should be prepared for such locations so that these could be included as agenda items in annual flood-prevention meetings.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that additional pump sets are installed and pipelines are laid at all required points for drainage.

Officials of the Electricity Department were instructed to provide power connections for pump sets without delay.

While inspecting the Kahnaur link drain, Gupta directed the removal of an electricity pole that had fallen into the drain. He also inspected the Maham link drain and Baniyani Link Drain, issuing necessary instructions.

Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar, District Revenue Officer Pramod Chahal and Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Arun Munjal were among those present during the inspection.

