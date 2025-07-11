Rohtak DC orders tighter watch on foeticide drugs

Deputy Commissioner Dharmender Singh has instructed the Drug Controller to increase surveillance on individuals and networks involved in the supply of banned medicines — particularly those suspected of bringing in the contraband from Delhi — used in female foeticide.

Chairing a meeting of district officials here on Thursday, the DC directed health officials to intensify raids against illegal prenatal sex determination, female foeticide, and the sale of prohibited drugs used for these purposes.

He emphasised a focused approach in villages with low sex ratios, and called for the constant monitoring of pregnant women through community volunteers known as ‘sahelis’. These ‘sahelis’, appointed by the Health Department, work alongside ANMs and ASHA workers to keep a close watch on expecting mothers — particularly those with one or two daughters already.

“Health officials should actively track and investigate individuals suspected to be involved in illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide. Raids should be conducted without delay,” Singh said.

He instructed the District Attorney to ensure strong prosecution in court for cases filed under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, so that culprits could be punished.

Expressing concern over the use of unlicensed ayurvedic medicines for female foeticide, Singh urged the Civil Surgeon to consult with ayurveda officials, and take necessary steps to ban the availability of such products in the market.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to ensure strict action against quacks and unqualified practitioners, and called for collecting information from them about the distribution of gender-selective medicines. He reiterated the importance of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, saying that awareness must be spread to eliminate gender discrimination in society. During the meeting, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Chandra said there was a strong suspicion that banned medicines used for female foeticide were being supplied from outside the district, and the department was maintaining a strict vigil in this regard. Rohtak had seen a slight improvement in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) during the first half of the current year, as against the same period last year, he added.

“Sincere and sustained efforts are being made to raise awareness about gender imbalance, and to completely curb female foeticide in the district,” the Civil Surgeon said.