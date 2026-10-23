Rohtak defeats Faridabad in inter-college cricket tourney

The University Teaching Departments (UTD) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, defeated Government College, Faridabad, in the inaugural match during the Inter-College Cricket Tournament, which commenced at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The tournament also carried a strong social message, encouraging students and young people to stay away from drugs and embrace sports as a

healthy lifestyle.

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Former Haryana minister and former Ranji Trophy player Krishan Murti Hooda inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest. MDU Director of Sports Prof Kultaj Singh welcomed him with a bouquet and introduced him to players from both teams.

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Addressing the players on the occasion, Krishan Murti said Haryana had emerged as a major sporting hub, with its soil and sporting environment inspiring young athletes to excel. Sharing his experience, Murti said he had represented Haryana in 25 Ranji Trophy cricket competitions and was getting pension from the BCCI. He urged the participants to play with honesty, dedication and discipline to achieve success at higher levels.

Former Minister also appealed to the students and young people to remain away from drugs and make sports an integral part of their lives. The message aligned with the tournament’s theme, “Stay away from drugs, sports are essential,” highlighting the role of sporting activities in promoting a healthy and disciplined society.

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Krishan Murti further praised Haryana’s sports policy and credited the state’s sporting achievements at national and international levels to sustained efforts to encourage the athletes.

Earlier, Director (Sports) Kultaj highlighted MDU athletes’ achievements and the institution’s efforts to provide better opportunities for sportspersons. Dr Pradeep Chahal, chairman of Neelam University, Kaithal, attended the event as the guest of honour.

Assistant Director of Sports Vipin Saini, Haryana floorball vice-president Dipender Arya, cricket coach Mukesh Goyal, other coaches, university staff and students attended the inaugural ceremony. The organisers urged the participants to uphold sportsmanship, discipline and mutual respect throughout the tournament. A total 17 teams from different districts are participating in the tournament.