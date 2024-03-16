Rohtak District Bar Association accounts under lens

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 15

Various cash transactions and alleged bungling in the accounts of Rohtak District Bar Association (DBA) have come under the scanner of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

Acting on a complaint lodged by DBA general secretary Advocate Deepak Hooda, a special committee constituted by the council has sought the record of the association.

Advocate had filed complaint DBA general secretary Advocate Deepak Hooda had filed a complaint before the Bar Council against the former president and former general secretary of the DBA under Section 35 of the Advocates Act.

The council had observed, “The matter is very serious, it relates to the financial affairs of a Bar association. Serious allegations have been levelled...”

Former DBA president Lokinder Phogat and former general secretary Rohit Suhag produced the record pertaining to accounts during their tenure at a General House meeting of the association held on Thursday.

However, Advocate Hooda said the accounts and record furnished by them were lacking in many aspects.

“It was decided at the meeting that the entire financial record would be produced before the special committee of the Bar Council on March 17, which is the next date of hearing in the case,” he stated.

The DBA general secretary further said that in future, no cash transactions would be made by the association and all financial transactions would be done online or through cheques.

“Apparently, it was felt by the Bar Council while framing the ‘The Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules 2015’ that the bar associations are not following financial discipline... Eventually, it was mandated that each bar association should submit annual accounts after getting them audited in the General House meeting and provide a copy of the same to the Bar Council, failing which the responsible office-bearers could be debarred from contesting further elections,” the Bar Council had maintained while hearing the matter.

The council had observed that the matter was “very serious, it relates to the financial affairs of a bar association. Serious allegations have been levelled... but there is no prompt response from the respondents, which is really painful”.

The Bar Council had directed the former as well as the present president of the DBA, Rohtak, to appear before the committee along with the financial record.

