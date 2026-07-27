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Home / Haryana / Rohtak district in Haryana records over 37K traffic challans in four months

Rohtak district in Haryana records over 37K traffic challans in four months

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A vehicle owner takes out his documents for checking in Rohtak. file photo
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Every day, a significant number of commuters in Rohtak continue to flout traffic norms despite the threat of hefty fines and licence suspension.

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According to official data, the district police issued 37,415 challans in the four months from March to June this year, while recommending suspension of 170 driving licences for serious violations. Driving without a helmet, wrong parking and wrong-side driving emerged as the most common offences during the period.

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The data showed that 11,144 challans were issued in March, 9,706 in April, 7,781 in May and 8,784 in June. Riding without a helmet remained one of the biggest traffic concerns, with 4,830 motorists being challaned over the four months. The offence accounted for 1,060 challans in March, 1,532 in April, 1,104 in May and 1,134 in June.

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Wrong parking emerged as another major violation, with 3,820 motorists booked in March, 2,232 in April, 1,453 in May and 1,366 in June. Similarly, 1,898 drivers were challaned for wrong-side driving in March, followed by 1,677 in April, 1,119 in May and 1,362 in June.

The police also intensified action against other violations, including driving without seat belts, over-speeding, jumping red lights, using mobile phones while driving and drunken driving. Notably, 534 motorists were booked for drunken driving between March and June, while 540 were challaned for over-speeding during the same period.

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In a stern message to habitual offenders, the police forwarded 170 driving licences for suspension over the three-month period. As many as 63 licences were recommended for suspension in April, 38 in May and 69 in June.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authorities (RTA), Rohtak, continued their enforcement drive across the district. The authority issued 216 challans in January, 297 in February, 314 in March, 317 in April, 264 in May and 249 in June. It collected Rs 67.28 lakh in composition fees in January, Rs 94.02 lakh in February, Rs 1 crore in March, Rs 96.04 lakh in April, Rs 1.01 crore in May and Rs 94.20 lakh in June.

“Sustained enforcement, coupled with awareness campaigns, is essential to curb traffic violations and improve road safety. Motorists must strictly adhere to traffic regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to safer roads in the district,” a police official said.

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