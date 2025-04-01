Rohtak district to have 5 trauma centres near national highways 

In a move aimed at improving emergency medical care for road accident victims, five government healthcare centres located near national highways in the district are being upgraded to trauma centres.

The exercise will provide immediate medical treatment to victims of road accidents, ensuring life-saving first-aid is available near the accident site. Key facilities such as blood storage and other essential services required for immediate medical intervention were being established in these centres, said Dr Ramesh Chander, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak.

Funds allocated Adequate funds have been allocated for this initiative. Besides blood storage, the healthcare centres would also be equipped with minor operation theatres to provide the crucial first aid. -- Dr Ramesh Chander, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak.

“The healthcare centres being upgraded include the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Meham and Kalanaur, as well as Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Lakhan Majra, Kiloi village and Sampla town. These locations have been strategically chosen due to their proximity to highways and the high frequency of road accidents in their vicinity,” he said.

Dr Ramesh said the move was aimed to reduce preventable deaths resulting from road mishaps by providing timely medical intervention. The funds required to equip these centres with essential trauma care equipment have been provided by the government.

“Many road accident victims lose their lives because they do not receive immediate medical treatment. The life of a victim can often be saved by providing prompt medical assistance. In line with this, the Central government has launched a scheme to build trauma care facilities in government hospitals situated near national highways. Adequate funds have been allocated for this initiative,” said the Civil Surgeon.

He further maintained besides blood storage, the healthcare centers would also be equipped with minor operation theatres to provide the crucial first aid. Currently, blood storage is available at the CHC in Kalanaur, and efforts are underway to extend this service to the remaining four healthcare centers. The Civil Surgeon emphasised that these facilities would help in stabilising accident victims before being referred to higher medical institutions.

“In addition to the infrastructure upgrades, specialised training will be imparted to the healthcare staff at these centres. This training will focus on equipping them with necessary skills to efficiently treat accident victims, ensuring that the trauma centres are fully capable of offering round-the-clock care. The upgraded trauma centres will be operational 24x7 and will significantly enhance the ability to provide critical care to road accident victims,” Dr Ramesh added.