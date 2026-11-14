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Home / Haryana / Rohtak family donates eyes of 18-month-old daughter

Rohtak family donates eyes of 18-month-old daughter

Manish Insan, who is associated with the Dera Sacha Sauda and is a member of the Bhiwani Eye Donation Committee, says the donation was the 108th in the Bhiwani region

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 04:53 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The girl died following a sudden bout of high fever. iStock photo
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In a gesture of compassion amid tragedy, the family of an 18-month-old girl, Aastha, from Meham town in Rohtak district, donated her eyes after she died following a sudden bout of high fever.

Her body was taken to Kishan Lal Jalan Eye Hospital in Bhiwani, where the eyes were retrieved. They will subsequently be transported to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where they will help two visually impaired people regain their sight.

Manish Insan, who is associated with the Dera Sacha Sauda and is a member of the Bhiwani Eye Donation Committee, said the donation was the 108th in the Bhiwani region. He said the family had shown courage by deciding to donate their daughter's eyes despite the grief of losing her at such a young age.

Aastha was the daughter of Deepak Paruthi, a wholesale stationery trader in Meham, and his wife, Reena. She developed a high fever a day before her death, but her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved.

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The family then contacted members of the eye donation committee to donate her eyes. With the assistance of volunteers, a team of doctors from Shri Krishna Lal Jalan Hospital completed the donation procedure.

The family said that although Aastha was no longer with them, her eyes would continue to bring light into the lives of two people.

Eye specialist Dr Sandeep and Satish Makhija of Krishna Lal Jalan Hospital, counsellor Vivek, Sandeep Kairu and Sandeep Bhati assisted in the process.

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