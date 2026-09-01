Rohtak family, pet dog left stranded during Darjeeling-Gangtok tour; travel agency told to refund Rs 93,000

What was planned as a hassle-free holiday with elderly parents and pet dog 'Jhonny,' turned into a harrowing experience for a Rohtak family, after hotels refused accommodation because of the dog despite the travel agency being informed in advance for that.

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rohtak, headed by its president Nagender Singh Kadian, has held Delhi-based Tours and Travels firm guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and directed it to refund Rs 93,000 paid by the family for a five-night, six-day Darjeeling-Gangtok tour. The agency has also been ordered to pay 9 per cent annual interest on the amount from January 14, 2025, till realisation, besides Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

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Local resident, Vijay Kumar Saini, had booked the package for himself, his wife, children, parents aged 79 and 81 years and their dog. The package included accommodation, breakfast, dinner and taxi services. The commission noted that the family had chosen the package specifically to ensure a hassle-free vacation with the elderly parents and the pet.

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Jivesh Saini, Advocate for the complainant, said the family paid Rs 93,000 to the agency through online transfers and cash. However, the trouble started when the agreed itinerary was changed and the family was asked to go to Gangtok first. There was no representative or taxi to receive them at the railway station. At the Gangtok hotel, the staff initially refused accommodation because of the dog, though the family was eventually allowed to stay after repeated requests.

As per the complaint, the next day, the sightseeing taxi arrived late and refused to travel with the dog. The family was also not taken to all the locations included in the package. Later, while travelling to Darjeeling, the agency changed the booked hotel without the complainant’s consent, citing the dog’s large size as the reason.

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The complainant said that he had contacted the new hotel, which too refused accommodation because of the dog. Despite this, he was persuaded to proceed there as payment had already been made. On reaching the hotel, the family was again denied accommodation and had to return to Darjeeling. The commission observed that the family wasted around eight hours in travelling to the changed hotel, waiting there and returning.

The travel agency failed to appear despite service of notices and was proceeded against ex parte. The commission relied on the itinerary, payment records, passenger details and WhatsApp conversations produced by the complainant and held that the evidence established deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission accordingly allowed the complaint and directed the agency to comply with the order within one month.