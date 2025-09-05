Rohtak farmers continue to suffer due to waterlogging

Despite ongoing efforts by the district administration to drain waterlogged fields, agricultural land in several villages across Rohtak district remains submerged, causing extensive damage to kharif crops.

Taking a note of it, the state government has opened the e-kshatipurti portal to 21 villages in the district where a total of 6,786 acres of land has been affected due to waterlogging.

The Revenue Department had sought approval from the state authorities to extend access to the e-Kshatipurti portal to these 21 additional affected villages, allowing farmers there to register their crop losses.

These villages include Bahu Akbarpur, Bhalout, Humayunpur, Bakheta, Rudki, Polangi, Asan, Mungaan, Kansala, Bechirag Manjha, Basana, Khairdi, Bhali-Anandpur, Lahli, Taimurpur, Sangaheda, Madoadi Jatan, and Madoadi Ragdan, Bhaisru Khurd, Atayal, and Ismaila-11B. The portal will remain open till September 15, and affected farmers will be able to register their crop losses on the portal during this period.

Raising concern over the situation, All India Kisan Sabha state secretary Sumit Singh and district president Preet Singh said many badly hit villages were excluded from the official list despite suffering major losses.

"Farmers were constantly reaching out to us regarding their losses. Yesterday, we met the DRO and requested the inclusion of more affected villages in the list of 41, so that farmers there can also register claims. The officer had assured us of prompt action," Sumit Singh said, urging the administration to increase the number of pump sets in the affected villages to speed up drainage.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have also begun visiting the water-affected areas to assess crop losses. On Thursday, former minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda toured several villages and interacted with farmers.

“Due to heavy rainfall, bajra and cotton crops in many villages have been completely destroyed. In several areas, paddy crops have also suffered significant damage. I visited over ten villages today to assess the ground situation,” Murti said.