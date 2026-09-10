DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak farmers seek hike in sugarcane price, threaten stir

Rohtak farmers seek hike in sugarcane price, threaten stir

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers protest at the Bhali Anandpur Sugar Mill in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Sugarcane farmers under the joint aegis of the All-India Kisan Sabha and the Bharatiya Kisan Union organised a panchayat on the Bhali Anandpur Sugar Mill premises on Thursday, demanding that the state government increase the sugarcane price to Rs 600 per quintal and accept their other demands.

After the meeting, the farmers staged a protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the mill’s cane manager, Yashpal.

Advertisement

The panchayat presided over by Master Shamsher Bhali also demanded the supply of sugar to cane suppliers at subsidised “control rates” as was done earlier, reopening of the mill in the first week of November, availability of improved-quality seeds and drones for spraying pesticides, besides other demands.

Advertisement

The panchayat unanimously decided to coordinate with sugarcane committees of other mills and intensify the agitation if their demands were not accepted.

All India Kisan Sabha state general secretary Sumit Dalal said the farmers were being forced to bear heavy losses as the current sugarcane price did not cover their production costs. He alleged that the industries producing sugar and ethanol were earning profits while sugarcane growers continued to suffer losses.

Advertisement

“Sugarcane is currently priced at around Rs 4.15 per kg, while the price of sugar has reached nearly Rs 70 per kg. Under the present system, the farmers are not getting a fair return from their crop, forcing many to consider giving up sugarcane cultivation,” Dalal said.

He said sugarcane was an important annual crop for the farmers and demanded that the government ensured remunerative prices. He also criticised the Centre’s policies towards cooperative sugar mills and opposed the proposed free-trade agreement with the United States, claiming that such policies would adversely affect the Indian farmers.

The farm leaders warned that they would not hesitate to launch an agitation if the government failed to announce the demanded price hike. They said they would first coordinate with cane committees of different sugar mills and submit a memorandum to the Cooperation Minister before seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister.

“If the government still fails to address our demands, the agitation will be intensified and road blockades will also be considered. The farmers may also resort to locking the gates of sugar mills if necessary,” said one of the farm leaders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts