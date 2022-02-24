Rohtak farmers to get crop insurance policy on doorstep

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 23

With a view to making the farmers aware about the provisions of the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and ensuring the delivery of crop insurance policies to them, the Haryana Government plans to launch a doorstep policy distribution drive titled “Meri Policy Mere Hath” with effect from February 26.

With the launch of the said drive, the farmers will get their crop insurance policy on their doorstep and also get to know about the provisions of the scheme to facilitate the settlement of their claims and grant of due compensation to them in the event of need.

No hurdles in claiming compensation The idea behind the exercise is to educate the farmers about the provisions of the crop insurance scheme so that they do not face hurdles in claiming their due compensation. —Dr Wazir Singh, Dy Director (Agriculture)

The campaign has been envisaged by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

As per a communique issued by the ministry, the crop insurance policy distribution drive for the insured farmers of rabi 2021-22 will be launched by insurance companies and state governments at the village panchayat level.

The Director-General of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Haryana, has directed all deputy commissioners and deputy directors (agriculture) across the state to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

The official said many farmers used to complain that they did not get their crop insurance policy or did not understand the provisions of the scheme, due to which they could not get their due compensation.

“Hence, the government has decided to launch a mega awareness-cum-policy distribution drive at the village level to provide the policy documents as well as requisite knowledge regarding the scheme to the farmers on their doorstep,” he stated.

The farmers will also be told about the steps required to be taken by them for prompt and successful settlement of their crop insurance claims. According to the state orders, the expenditure on the awareness programmes will be borne by the respective insurance companies.