Rohtak fields still inundated, drainage projects bring hope to farmers

A portion of agricultural land in some villages in the district continues to remain waterlogged, forcing affected farmers to miss the sowing of rabi crops. However, the recent approval of flood protection schemes for these villages by the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board has brought hope of a permanent solution to the chronic problem of waterlogging. At the same time, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has urged the government to ensure timely implementation of the approved projects.

“Many farmers in our village have suffered heavy losses due to waterlogging. First, we lost our kharif crop, and then we could not sow the rabi crop because the fields remained submerged. However, the government’s approval of Rs 1.34 crore project to lay a pipeline for draining flood water from low-lying areas has brought a ray of hope to finally overcome this chronic problem,” said Jitender, a farmer from Farmana Khas village.

He said similar proposals had earlier been submitted to the state government but failed to receive the approval. “This time, the project has been sanctioned. If implemented properly, it will permanently resolve the issue,” he added.

Preet Singh, district president of AIKS, said while the farmers are optimistic about relief from waterlogging, concerns remain regarding execution. “Such projects are announced every year, but many fall victim to the government apathy. Nothing will benefit the poor farmers more than the permanent resolution of waterlogging if the government ensures proper implementation of these schemes,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Labour and Employment Minister Krishan Murti Hooda, who had raised the issue with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently and sought immediate relief for the farmers, said the CM would soon be welcomed by the Rohtak farmers for approving 29 flood protection schemes worth Rs 53 crore for various villages in the district. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta and irrigation officers will also be felicitated on the occasion.

“Waterlogging in agricultural land is a chronic and serious problem faced by the farmers in many villages of the district. It not only causes crop losses but also prevents farmers from sowing crops altogether. The approved projects are expected to permanently resolve this pressing issue. The government has vowed to execute all projects,” he added.

Krishan Murti recalled that he had recently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting the farmers’ plight due to waterlogging, following which the CM acted swiftly and approved the drainage projects for the welfare of farmers.