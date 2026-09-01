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Home / Haryana / Rohtak gets direct daily bus service to Dharamsala; here's more on the fare, schedule

Rohtak gets direct daily bus service to Dharamsala; here's more on the fare, schedule

The bus will provide direct connectivity to several important religious and tourist destinations along the route

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:26 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Rohtak to Dharamsala direct bus service being launched in Rohtak. Tribune photo
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Here is good news for those planning a pilgrimage to Himachal Pradesh, particularly the Kangra and Dharamsala regions, or a leisurely getaway to the hills. Travellers from Rohtak can now take a direct Haryana Roadways bus to Dharamsala, with the roadways authorities launching the daily travel service from Rohtak on Monday.

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The bus will leave the Rohtak bus stand at 12 noon and reach Dharamsala around midnight, covering nearly 510 km. The one-way fare has been fixed at Rs 827.

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The bus will provide direct connectivity to several important religious and tourist destinations along the route, including Mohali, Anandpur Sahib, Una, Chintpurni, Jwala Ji and Kangra.

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One bus will stay overnight at Dharamsala, while another will leave Rohtak according to the schedule, ensuring regular service in both directions.

“Many places in Dharamsala and along the route are important religious and tourist destinations, attracting a large number of visitors from Rohtak and other parts of the state. The direct bus service will provide considerable convenience to pilgrims and other travellers. The route is interstate, and the timetable has been approved after obtaining the necessary permit. Earlier, passengers travelling to Dharamsala had to first travel to Delhi,” said Satbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner.

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Former minister and senior BJP leader Manish Grover, who was present on the occasion, said the state government was working to strengthen the roadways transport system alongside development in all parts of the state.

“Haryana Roadways bus services are being expanded to important cities and religious destinations in other states. Bus services are already available for major destinations such as Shimla and Vaishno Devi, and now, a bus service to Dharamsala is being launched,” he added.

Grover said the government was also working to promote electric and CNG buses to reduce pollution in the future. “Various facilities and incentives were being provided at different levels to encourage electric vehicles. The state government aims to provide passengers with safe, convenient and better public transport facilities, and is expanding Roadways services in this direction,” he added.

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