Rohtak government schools set for Rs 26-crore infrastructure overhaul

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s latest directive to replace all dilapidated government school buildings with new structures has raised hopes of a major transformation in the state’s school infrastructure, especially at a time when the poor condition of several ageing school buildings has been drawing criticism from various quarters.

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Issuing strict instructions to the Department of School Education, the Chief Minister recently made it clear that no classes should be conducted in unsafe or dilapidated school buildings anywhere in the state. He also directed that students should be shifted to nearby government buildings or neighbouring government schools until new structures were completed.

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In line with these directions, several government schools in Rohtak district are set to witness an infrastructure upgrade, with educational projects either under execution or in the pipeline. The proposed works include the construction of new school buildings, science laboratories, boundary walls, renovation of existing rooms and the creation of additional classrooms.

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“A total of 30 projects worth over Rs 26 crore are currently either underway or at the tendering stage. Of these, six are under progress, while 24 are yet to begin as they are in the tendering stage. Among other key projects already completed is the construction of physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, along with three additional classrooms, at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Jassia, Chamaria and Bahu Akbarpur,” said Sachin Gupta, Deputy Commissioner (DC), while sharing details of the projects with The Tribune.

He said the infrastructure expansion aimed at improving learning facilities and strengthening educational outcomes across government schools in the district.

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“Among several other projects progressing across the district, aestheticisation work covering 44 schools and 988 rooms in the Lakhan Majra block, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.11 crore, has achieved around 60 per cent completion. Construction projects at Government Senior Secondary Schools (GSSSs) in Khidwali, Karontha, Sanghi and Meham, involving new educational infrastructure worth Rs 92.96 lakh, are also around 60 per cent complete,” said Gupta.

He said the construction of five additional classrooms at Government Primary School (GPS), Chiri, was 35 per cent complete, while laboratory projects at GSSSs in Anwal, Pilana and Khairari villages had reached nearly 48 per cent completion. The infrastructure works at PM Shri GSSS, Titoli; GSSS, Baniyani; and Government Middle School (GMS), Sampla Mandi, including libraries, headmaster rooms, art and craft rooms, and additional classrooms, are also in progress.

“Several new projects are at the tender stage. These include new school buildings at GSSSs in Kharawar, Jassia and Chandi villages; Government High School, Bainsi; Government Primary Schools in Kharainti, Nandal, Sunderpur, Sugar Mill Colony and Nonand; Government Girls Primary School, Sampla; and Kharkara village. Other proposed works include the construction of boundary walls, additional classrooms, science laboratories, CWSN toilets and major repairs in various schools,” said the DC.

Gupta said aestheticisation works had been completed at government schools in Hassangarh, Ajaib, Mokhra and Dattaur villages.

“Besides the construction works, several innovative educational reforms are also being implemented through the launch of flagship programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of education, strengthening student learning outcomes and promoting holistic development,” he said.

The DC said the initiatives included the Mathematics Olympiad Coaching Programme at 25 government schools, designed to nurture mathematical talent among students, and the Super-40 Programme for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, under which more than 60 students had already enrolled for specialised coaching, mentoring and career guidance.

“The Teachers as Innovators Programme enables teachers to share best classroom practices through digital platforms, while the Bhartiya Bhasha Summer Camp promotes multilingual learning and fosters appreciation of Indian languages. In addition, the Kushal Business Challenge 3.0 is encouraging entrepreneurship, innovation and vocational skills among students,” Gupta said.