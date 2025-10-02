DT
Home / Haryana / Rohtak govt schools redefine classroom seating for equality

Rohtak govt schools redefine classroom seating for equality

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:57 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
In a progressive step to enhance classroom interaction and equality, the district administration has introduced an inclusive seating model in government schools, aimed at eliminating the long-standing divide between “front-benchers” and “back-benchers.” The new arrangement replaces conventional row-based seating with U-shaped or circular layouts.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta explained that under this innovative model, students sit in a U-shaped or circular pattern instead of traditional straight-line benches. “This design allows all students to face the teacher directly, ensuring better eye contact, smoother communication and more engaging classroom interactions. It positions every child equally, removes the stigma of sitting at the back and helps teachers maintain a complete view of the classroom, so no student is overlooked,” he said.

Gupta emphasised that the arrangement encourages children to participate more confidently and respond actively during discussions. “The new seating also fosters better discipline. With all students visible and engaged, distractions are minimised, leading to holistic development. This model nurtures cooperation, communication and mutual respect in the classroom,” he added.

The initiative is being implemented in a phased manner across all schools in the district. Training sessions are also underway to help teachers make the most of the new system.

