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Home / Haryana / Rohtak health varsity bars unauthorised media interactions for doctors, other staffers

Rohtak health varsity bars unauthorised media interactions for doctors, other staffers

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences’ Registrar issues advisory

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:57 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Pt. BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) has issued an advisory cautioning its staff and members against unauthorised interactions with the media, emphasizing the need to safeguard the institution’s reputation and ensure accurate public communication. Haryana’s only PGIMS, a constituent institute of the university, handles around 8,000 patients in its OPD block each day.

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According to the notice released by the Registrar, it has been observed that interactions with the news media by members of the institute and the university may sometimes lead to the dissemination of information that does not accurately reflect the institutions’ position or may inadvertently affect its reputation.

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“In response, all faculty, staff, and associated members have been directed to refrain from making negative or unauthorised comments about the institution when engaging with journalists or media representatives,” said the notice.

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The advisory states that any communication with the media must be conducted strictly through designated official channels or only after obtaining prior approval from the competent authority.

The Registrar has called for full cooperation from all concerned, urging members to adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined in the advisory.

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The notice has been sent to the heads of all departments of the university and the PGIMS besides Dean (Academic Affairs) and other officers.

“The measure is not intended to restrict communication, but rather to ensure consistency, accuracy and accountability in how information about the institution is shared publicly. Maintaining a unified and verified narrative is seen as essential to preserving the credibility and integrity of the university,” said a University officer.

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