Rohtak health varsity bids farewell to 2 senior professors

A farewell function was organised at the Vice-Chancellor’s office of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR) on Tuesday to mark the retirement of Dr Kundan Mittal, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Medical Superintendent of PGIMS, and Professor Rajpati of the College of Nursing.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal, while honouring both retiring officials, said Dr Mittal had devoted his entire life to the institution and there was no comparison to his contribution. “Your support has been invaluable in taking the institute to its present position,” he said.

Advertisement

He maintained that dedicated doctors and teachers were the real assets of any institution. “The contribution made by Dr Mittal and Prof Rajpati to PGIMS will always be remembered by generations to come,” Dr Aggarwal added.

Advertisement

Registrar Dr Roop Singh, Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr MG Vashisht, PGIMS Director Prof SK Singhal, Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean Student Welfare Dr Savita Singhal, and Principal of the Dental College Dr Manu Rathee were among those present.

Expressing their gratitude, Dr Mittal said he would never forget the love and affection he received from the institution. “The institute will always remain close to my heart and I will continue to wish for its progress and success,” he added.