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Home / Haryana / Rohtak health varsity joins green campus mission

Rohtak health varsity joins green campus mission

Plants 151 saplings on campus

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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All medical colleges across Haryana are being developed as green campuses following directives from the Department of Medical Education and Research. In line with the initiative, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, planted 151 shade-giving and fruit-bearing saplings during a plantation drive held on its campus on Wednesday.

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The plantation campaign was conducted on the premises of the Department of Nuclear Medicine in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr H.K. Aggarwal, who urged every employee and student to plant at least one sapling during the monsoon season and nurture it until it grows into a tree.

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“Trees are the foundation of life,” Dr Aggarwal said, stressing that the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the importance of oxygen. He added that green cover was particularly important around the Nuclear Medicine Department, where radiation-related work is carried out, as it would help create a cleaner environment and provide a soothing atmosphere for patients and staff.

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Dr Aggarwal called upon all heads of departments to identify vacant spaces on the campus for plantation and expand the university’s green cover.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said around 151 saplings of Amaltas, Jamun, Gulmohar and Amla were planted, adding that these species would provide shade along with environmental and medicinal benefits.

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UHSR Registrar Dr Roop Singh and other senior faculty members, including Dr MG Vashishtha, Dr Ashok Chauhan and Dr Savita Singhal, were among those present on the occasion.

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