Rohtak health varsity tightens transfer norms, makes VC approval mandatory

The authorities of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), have tightened the norms governing the transfer of employees, making prior approval of the Vice-Chancellor mandatory for shifting administrative, ministerial and technical staff within the university and its constituent colleges.

In an office order issued by the Registrar recently, the university authorities said they had noticed that frequent transfers of employees working in constituent colleges were being made at the institutional level without the approval of the Vice-Chancellor. Such transfers, the order stated, were creating “lots of administrative problems”.

Advertisement

Taking note of the issue, the university has now decided that all transfers of administrative, ministerial and technical staff in the university and its constituent colleges will require prior approval of the Vice-Chancellor. The college authorities have been directed to ensure compliance with the orders.

Advertisement

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Physiotherapy and State Institute of Mental Health (SIMH) are among the constituent institutions of the UHSR. However, the order has been circulated to officers of PGIMS, PGIDS and SIMH, besides other administrative officers of the UHSR.

“The move assumes significance as PGIMS, PGIDS and SIMH have a large administrative and technical workforce. The order effectively centralises the approval process for staff transfers and seeks to prevent transfers from being effected independently at the institutional or departmental level,” said an official of the UHSR.

Advertisement

According to sources, transfers have been a major issue at PGIMS, PGIDS and SIMH, with employees reportedly using political influence to secure postings in their preferred branches.

“The latest orders have been issued after some transfers were made at these institutions without obtaining approval from the UHSR authorities. The matter came to the university’s notice only after the transfers of the employees concerned had been made,” the sources claimed.