Home / Haryana / Rohtak honour killing: Victim’s brother among four nabbed after encounter

Rohtak honour killing: Victim’s brother among four nabbed after encounter

Brother was reportedly enraged as the victim had married a youth from the same village

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:44 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Cops at the encounter spot in Rohtak.
In a major breakthrough in the Rohtak honour killing case, the police arrested four accused, including the victim Sapna’s brother, after an encounter on the Ladhot–Bohar road late on Thursday night. All four sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire and were admitted to PGIMS for treatment.

The accused have been identified as Sanju and Rahul of Kahni village in Rohtak, and Ankit alias Baba and Gaurav of Rukhi village in Sonepat district. Police recovered four pistols, 10 live cartridges, ⁠10 blank cartridges, two magazines and a Splendor motorcycle from their possession.

All four were accused in the murder of Sapna (23) of Kahni village. She was allegedly shot dead by her brother Sanju and three others at her in-law’s house on Wednesday night. Her brother-in-law Sahil suffered bullet injuries when he tried to intervene.

According to reports, Sanju was enraged as Sapna had married a youth from the same village over three years ago against the family’s wishes.

