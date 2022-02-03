Rohtak hospital to resume OPDs, elective surgeries

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 2

The Rohtak PGIMS authorities have decided to resume OPDs and elective surgeries for non-Covid patients partially with effect from Monday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, today.

The UHS Registrar, Dr HK Aggarwal, said as of now, the trauma centre would continue to function as Covid hospital.

PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab said the registration of patients at the OPDs would be done from 9 am to 11 am from Monday.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ishwar Singh said 50 per cent elective surgeries would also be resumed from Monday.