Rohtak HSVP sectors lack basic amenities

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 6

Residents of various HSVP sectors here are grappling with problems like poor drainage system, potholed roads and ill-maintained public parks. Moreover, stray cattle and monkey menace have become a major cause of nuisance in these localities, leaving the residents harassed.

The alleged lethargic attitude of the authorities concerned towards these issues forced residents of various sectors to stage a symbolic dharna on Thursday outside the local office of the HSVP here for three hours to highlight their plight.

“Sewage and rainwater accumulate on sector roads due to the lack of proper drainage system. Several roads are broken, posing a threat to commuters while public parks are in a pitiable condition. Even a slight rain leads to waterlogging in these parks,” said councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat, who is also the president of All Sector Residents’ Welfare Association.

He added that the HSVP authorities had, several times, been apprised of the issues but these are still lying unresolved, forcing them to stage a dharna today. “A memorandum has also been submitted, demanding the HSVP administrator to resolve the issues at the earliest,” said Ahlawat.

Ramesh Khasa, president, RWA, Sector 6, said herds of stray cattle occupy roads, posing a risk to commuters and residents. Crime like chain snatching and burglary were on the rise in these sectors hence, the police authorities must intensify patrolling here, he added.

Deepak Malik, president, RWA, Sector 2, said both the HSVP and MC authorities had been assigned the responsibility of monitoring facilities provided in the sectors. “In cases like these, both the authorities keep on passing the buck. Therefore, only one department should be authorised to resolve such issues,” he added.