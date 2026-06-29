Rohtak administration in Haryana steps up vigil to check food labelling violations

The district administration has directed all food business operators across Rohtak to strictly comply with the food labelling guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), stating that accurate and transparent labelling of food products not only safeguards consumer rights but also ensures quality, reliability and accountability in the food sector. Advertisement

“Every packaged food product must clearly mention its name so that the consumers can easily identify the product. The net weight or quantity of the product must also be displayed prominently. The list of ingredients should be provided in descending order of quantity, enabling the consumers to know the exact contents of the product,” said the directions issued by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta on Monday.

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He further stated that every packaged food item must carry the name and complete address of the manufacturer, packer or importer. He also stressed that nutritional information must be displayed in the prescribed format, including details such as energy (calories), protein, fat, carbohydrates, sugar and sodium per serving. The serving size and percentage contribution towards daily nutritional requirements should also be clearly mentioned.

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Highlighting the importance of consumer safety, Gupta said food products containing allergens such as milk, peanuts, soy, eggs, wheat, fish, sesame or any other allergenic substances must clearly mention this information on the label. He said allergen declarations should be displayed in bold or prominently visible letters, as they are crucial for consumers with allergies.

The directions further stated that every packaged food product must carry details of the manufacturing date, packaging date, and expiry or use-by date, helping consumers make informed decisions about product quality and shelf life.

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Food manufacturers, packers, distributors and sellers have been instructed to ensure complete compliance with all FSSAI standards and guidelines related to food labelling, stating that proper labelling enhances consumer confidence and strengthens the food safety system.

“The Food Safety Administration regularly conducts inspections and awareness campaigns. Any food business operator found failing to provide mandatory information on labels or violating FSSAI norms will face action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” said an official.

The district administration has appealed to the consumers to carefully read the information provided on the labels before purchasing packaged food items and use only those products that comply with prescribed safety and quality standards.