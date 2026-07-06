Rohtak industrialists flag power, governance, facility gaps

Industrialists operating units at the Industrial Model Township (IMT) on Delhi Road have expressed concern over the alleged “lethargic” approach of the authorities in addressing several long-pending issues reportedly affecting industrial operations, infrastructure and overall governance in the industrial estate.

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The IMT Udyog Welfare Association, Rohtak, representing industrial units in the township, has written to the Managing Director of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), voicing its resentment over the alleged prolonged delay in resolving these issues. In its representation, the association highlighted multiple longstanding grievances and sought immediate intervention to ensure their early redressal.

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It claimed that despite repeated representations, its concerns remained unaddressed, causing severe hardship to the stakeholders and hindering industrial growth. The association has prominently raised the issue of overloading of the IMT's dedicated electricity infrastructure.

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“The electricity infrastructure developed exclusively for industrial use is being extended to nearby villages, placing an additional burden on the already inadequate power network at the IMT. Kheri Sadh village has already been connected, and there are plans now to extend the supply to Baliyana village as well. This has resulted in frequent power outages and operational disruptions for industrial units due to excessive load,” said Joginder Nandal, president of the association.

He said if electricity demand from more villages was connected to the IMT power infrastructure, the substation would operate at full capacity, adversely affecting future industrial power connections and the growing electricity requirements of existing units. “We have urged the authorities to ensure that the electricity infrastructure developed for IMT-Rohtak is reserved exclusively for industrial use,” he added.

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In the representation, the association also highlighted the non-availability of a fire station, a permanent ESI dispensary and other essential infrastructure for a modern industrial township.

“The absence of a fire station poses a serious safety risk to industries in the area, and this long-pending requirement must be prioritised without further delay. Similarly, the lack of an ESI dispensary within the industrial estate is adversely affecting workers' welfare. Although a temporary ESI dispensary has been set up at Kharawar village, it is located some distance away, making it difficult for workers at the IMT to avail themselves of its services. A permanent ESI dispensary should be established within the IMT premises. The construction of the proposed ESI hospital should also be expedited,” said Nandal.

He further claimed that IMT continues to lack essential infrastructure such as a labour housing complex, community centre, shopping centre and institutional plots for banks and offices. These facilities are fundamental to the development of a holistic industrial ecosystem and cannot be overlooked, he added.

“Moreover, despite land having been allotted for the purpose, the HSIIDC office has not been established at the earmarked site, forcing officials to function from a makeshift office. This reflects administrative apathy and poor execution of planned infrastructure. Moreover, there is a shortage of clerical staff, leading to delays in processing official work and delivering essential services to industrial units,” said the president.

One of the most serious allegations in the representation pertains to corruption and misuse of funds. “Corrupt practices have resulted in inflated billing, poor-quality execution of development works, and a lack of transparency in the allocation of contracts. The association has, therefore, demanded an independent audit of all maintenance funds and development works carried out over the past three years,” alleged Nandal.

The president further maintained that they were also demanding the mandatory involvement of the association in the planning of development works, certification of completed projects before the release of payments, transparent quality checks in the presence of association representatives, and a retrospective quality audit of works executed during the same period.

Nandal, while speaking to The Tribune, further alleged that sand was being illegally removed from vacant plots allotted for industrial purposes without the consent of the plot holders, raising serious concerns over the matter. “The issue has already been brought to the notice of the authorities, which should look into it and initiate a proper investigation to curb such practices in future,” he added.

When contacted, HSIIDC Estate Officer Lalit Jora said the issues raised in the representation pertained to the engineering wing. However, Rajeev Dagar, in-charge of the engineering wing, did not respond to phone calls or a text message seeking his comments.