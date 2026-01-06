Rohtak industries struggle, admn plans upgrade

Rohtak is steadily emerging as an industrial hub, with three major industrial centres hosting a wide range of operational units. However, these sectors continue to face multiple challenges troubling industrialists.

The industrial model township (IMT) on the Rohtak-Delhi national highway struggles with theft and anti-social elements, while the IDC on Hisar Road faces frequent unscheduled power cuts, adversely affecting production.

“The IMT on Delhi Road spreads across nearly 4,000 acres, with over 100 major units, each exceeding one acre, at present operational, while as many are set to become functional in the coming days. Security remains the biggest concern due to inadequate safety arrangements,” said Joginder Nandal, president, IMT Udyog Welfare Association, Rohtak.

Nandal said the anti-social elements misuse the area for liquor consumption and revelry, while theft poses a serious challenge, with miscreants stealing construction material and entering under-construction buildings to take away other valuables. “We have urged the police authorities to intensify patrolling to address the issue. Installing CCTV cameras is another option, but the question is who will monitor them?” he added.

SK Khator, chairman of the Rohtak IDC Industries Association, said over 450 industrial units operated in the IDC. He pointed out that overflow sewage, non-functional streetlights, garbage disposal, and potable water supply remained key issues. However, sewer line work has begun, garbage lifting resumed recently, and the authorities have assured early installation of streetlights.

Khator added that erratic power supply continued to be a major concern, as it adversely affected production due to an overloaded power sub-station supplying electricity to the IDC.

“We recently raised the issue before the Deputy Commissioner, who convened a meeting with office-bearers of all industrial associations. As the matter directly impacts our business, it needs priority resolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has outlined a comprehensive, time-bound roadmap for strengthening infrastructure across all three industrial model townships (IMTs) in the district. The initiative aims at providing a stable, efficient and growth-oriented environment so that industries can prosper, expand, and generate employment at scale.

“We will ensure planned and time-bound upgrading of core civic and industrial infrastructure, including sewerage systems, drinking water supply, storm-water drainage, and internal roads. Damaged roads will be repaired, speed breakers rationalised and road markings and signage improved. Street-lighting works across all IMT areas have been assigned a six-month timeline, alongside development of green belts and common civic facilities,” said DC Sachin Gupta.

He said special focus is being placed on Hisar Road IMT, where sewerage, storm-water, and water-supply works are being fast-tracked with a firm deadline of May 15, supported by a detailed execution plan to replace outdated networks and prevent waterlogging.

Recognising everyday operational challenges faced by entrepreneurs, the DC has also directed the Municipal Corporation to organise special camps for on-the-spot correction of Property ID errors of industrial units.

“Structured daily garbage collection arrangements will be implemented in all IMT areas, with clear coordination between the industries and municipal teams. The industrial associations have been urged to actively partner in maintaining cleanliness and upkeep,” he added.

Gupta further said to ensure a secure and enabling industrial environment, CCTV coverage and enhanced police patrolling would be introduced in the IMT areas, along with swift action for recovery of stolen industrial property.

“Loose power lines will be rectified, transformers maintained and reliable electricity supply ensured. Progress is also being reviewed on construction of a power sub-station in Phase-III of the IMT on Delhi Road, the under-construction ESI Hospital, a proposed dispensary, community centre, and market development,” he added.

The DC pointed out that the district administration was in constant touch with all stakeholders to ensure effective coordination, timely decision-making and smooth implementation on the ground. “All approved works are at present under execution through the respective departments as per prescribed timelines. Wherever additional requirements have emerged, a few new estimates are being prepared and will be taken up expeditiously so that infrastructure upgrading across all IMT areas remains focused, seamless, and outcome-oriented,” he added.

Highlighting the strategic geographic location of Rohtak’s IMTs, the DC stated that the areas were being positioned as investment-ready industrial zones.

“Our objective is clear—industries should focus on production and growth, not on basic amenities. The administration will ensure a supportive environment where enterprises can thrive and create employment for our youth,” Gupta concluded.