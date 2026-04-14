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Home / Haryana / Rohtak intensifies action against drug trade; licences of 20 medical stores suspended after inspections

Rohtak intensifies action against drug trade; licences of 20 medical stores suspended after inspections

Drug Control Department inspects 120 medical stores; 32 NDPS cases and 63 arrests recorded in 2026 so far

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:38 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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The district administration has intensified action against illegal drug sale and distribution, with the Drug Control Department carrying out inspections at 120 medical stores across the district over the past few days.

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Following the inspections, licences of 20 medical stores were suspended due to irregularities, while 13 others were issued notices.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta stated that the administration is taking strict action under a zero-tolerance policy against drug supply, trafficking, and consumption.

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“Between January 1 and April 12, 2025, a total of 30 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, leading to 57 arrests. During the same period in 2026, the number of cases rose to 32, with 63 individuals arrested. In terms of commercial NDPS cases, 6 cases and 16 arrests were recorded in 2025, whereas 2026 has already seen 9 cases and 17 arrests,” he added.

Gupta emphasised that action under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act is being effectively implemented to financially cripple drug traffickers.

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“In the district, 44 property attachment proposals were sent to the competent authority, all of which have been approved. As a result, properties worth approximately Rs 6.78 crore have been frozen. In 2026 alone, 7 proposals were submitted, 6 of which have been approved, leading to the freezing of assets worth around Rs 26.7 lakh, while one case remains under process,” he added.

Officials said that during March, authorities seized 27.24 grams of heroin, 17.149 kilograms of charas, 501.16 grams of opium, and 102.39 kilograms of poppy husk.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed officials concerned to identify key suppliers of narcotics in the district and take stringent action against them.

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