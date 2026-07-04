Rohtak intensifies desilting work ahead of monsoons

The approaching monsoon will once again put the Rohtak district administration's efforts to tackle the city's waterlogging issue to the test. Every rainy season, waterlogged roads, overflowing sewers and choked drains disrupt normal life, triggering public anger and exposing shortcomings in the city's drainage infrastructure.

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The issue routinely reaches the state government's agenda after every monsoon, with the authorities announcing measures and action plans to prevent a repeat of the flooding the following year. As the rains approach once again, the effectiveness of those measures will soon face its biggest test.

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Determined to stay ahead of the problem, the district administration has been carrying out a desilting and sewer-cleaning drive across the city. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) is working to improve the sewerage network and minimise recurring problems such as waterlogging, sewer blockages and overflows.

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The drive is being undertaken with modern super sucker machines and other advanced equipment deployed to clean major trunk sewer lines as well as internal sewer networks before heavy rainfall intensifies, said Sachin Gupta, Deputy Commissioner.

"The district administration's priority is to provide residents with an efficient and reliable sewerage system. To achieve this, desilting and cleaning of large-diameter sewer lines are being carried out continuously across different parts of the city so that residents do not face sewer blockages and waterlogging during the monsoon," he added.

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Gupta said under the ongoing campaign, desilting and cleaning work was being carried out on a 400-mm sewer line in Shastri Nagar (Ward No. 1), the 900-mm main sewer line in DLF, the 900-mm sewer line from the Railway Station to Kachcha Beri Road, the 600-mm sewer line opposite Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, the 900-mm sewer line in Subhash Nagar, and the 1,600-mm stormwater drain from Jhajjar Mor to the Kath Mandi flyover using super sucker machines.

"Sewer and manhole cleaning operations are also being conducted in other parts of the city based on requirements. Areas covered under the drive include the rear side of Shastri Nagar, the stretch from Sainik Colony to Vaish Automatic Suit, Shiv Nagar Gali No. 1, Shauri Market, Old Housing Board, Shivaji Colony, Dev Colony, and Indira and Nehru Colonies. Grab machines and other modern equipment are being used to clean manholes and sewer lines in these localities," he added.