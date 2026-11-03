DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak launches drive to assess school education

Rohtak launches drive to assess school education

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:28 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ADC Narendra Kumar during a school inspection in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

In a bid to assess learning outcomes and improve the quality of education at government schools, the district administration has launched a special inspection campaign under which officials will visit the schools, interact with students and evaluate their academic performance.

As part of the initiative, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar on Monday visited PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar, Rohtak, where he went around various classrooms and interacted with students to gauge their learning levels, particularly their reading, writing and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

Advertisement

During the visit, the ADC took a class and asked students questions to assess their understanding. He examined their textbooks and notebooks to get an insight into their academic progress and stressed the importance of regular assessments and practice-based learning.

Advertisement

He also reviewed the cleanliness of the school premises, laboratories, computer lab, smart boards, classrooms and other essential facilities. Besides, he visited the Anganwadi centre and the out-of-school centre operating on the school premises and interacted with the children enrolled there.

The ADC also inspected the mid-day meal kitchen, checked food storage arrangements and assessed the quality of meals being served to students. He directed the staff to maintain proper hygiene and ensure that nutritious food was provided to children.

Advertisement

He asked teachers to undertake regular pattern-based exercises, particularly for Class III students, to strengthen their foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Stressing the importance of activity-based teaching, he said focused efforts were needed to improve children's understanding and academic performance.

Kumar said the campaign would provide the administration with a firsthand assessment of classroom teaching, students' learning abilities and the availability of essential facilities, while also helping identify areas that needed improvement.

“The exercise will enable officials to identify gaps in the teaching-learning process and take corrective measures accordingly. The feedback collected during the visits will also help determine whether the students were able to understand concepts taught in classrooms. The teachers should pay attention to individual learning needs and identify children requiring additional academic support,” said the ADC.

School Principal Sanjeev Dangi apprised the initiative being undertaken to improve educational standards and infrastructure. The ADC asked the school authorities to ensure effective implementation of the suggestions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts