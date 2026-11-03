Rohtak launches drive to assess school education

In a bid to assess learning outcomes and improve the quality of education at government schools, the district administration has launched a special inspection campaign under which officials will visit the schools, interact with students and evaluate their academic performance.

As part of the initiative, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar on Monday visited PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar, Rohtak, where he went around various classrooms and interacted with students to gauge their learning levels, particularly their reading, writing and foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

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During the visit, the ADC took a class and asked students questions to assess their understanding. He examined their textbooks and notebooks to get an insight into their academic progress and stressed the importance of regular assessments and practice-based learning.

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He also reviewed the cleanliness of the school premises, laboratories, computer lab, smart boards, classrooms and other essential facilities. Besides, he visited the Anganwadi centre and the out-of-school centre operating on the school premises and interacted with the children enrolled there.

The ADC also inspected the mid-day meal kitchen, checked food storage arrangements and assessed the quality of meals being served to students. He directed the staff to maintain proper hygiene and ensure that nutritious food was provided to children.

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He asked teachers to undertake regular pattern-based exercises, particularly for Class III students, to strengthen their foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Stressing the importance of activity-based teaching, he said focused efforts were needed to improve children's understanding and academic performance.

Kumar said the campaign would provide the administration with a firsthand assessment of classroom teaching, students' learning abilities and the availability of essential facilities, while also helping identify areas that needed improvement.

“The exercise will enable officials to identify gaps in the teaching-learning process and take corrective measures accordingly. The feedback collected during the visits will also help determine whether the students were able to understand concepts taught in classrooms. The teachers should pay attention to individual learning needs and identify children requiring additional academic support,” said the ADC.

School Principal Sanjeev Dangi apprised the initiative being undertaken to improve educational standards and infrastructure. The ADC asked the school authorities to ensure effective implementation of the suggestions.