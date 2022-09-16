Rohtak lawyer clears UP judicial exam

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 15

Manjula Bhalothia of Rohtak has proved the old adage that where there is a will, there is a way. After six years of preparation, she has cleared the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Exam and has been selected for the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge. She is presently serving as Assistant District Attorney in Jind.

Manjula said the journey had been tough for her as she had a full-time job and a family to look after while preparing for the exam.

“This was my fourth attempt for the UP Higher Judicial Services and 9th attempt in the mains exams overall,” Manjula said.

Talking to The Tribune, Manjula said: “Most women stop thinking about their career after they get married and have children. But I strongly feel that financial independence is a must for women. We should have a definite goal in life.

