Rohtak lawyers on strike for 6 days, litigants suffer

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 14

Litigants were at the receiving end as the work remained suspended at district courts for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

Advocates had been protesting against the district police for not adding murder (Section 302, IPC) charge in an FIR pertaining to the missing of Advocate Rishabh Dahiya (25), whose body was later found from a canal on November 3.

Nearly 1,500 cases are heard ?in Rohtak courts every day, which means that around 9,000 cases could not be heard due to the suspension of work in the past six days.

Advocate Satish Dahiya, inconsolable father, said his son had gone to his known’s house in Mastnath Colony here on October 31 after the court work but he didnot return hence a police complaint of his missing was lodged next day.

“It is a planned murder as Rishabh’s body was recovered over 5 km away from his scooter and cell phone that the police found. We want a thorough probe into the case with the addition of section 302 to the FIR but the police are not ready to do so,” Dahiya added.

Lokinder Singh Phogat, president, Rohtak Bar Association, said advocates were on strike following the lethargic attitude of the police towards investigating the case. “The work will continue to remain suspended until the Section 302 is added to the FIR,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the deceased had no injury marks on his body. Even the cause of death was not clear yet.

“Things will be clear once FSL reports are received. We are in regular touch with the complainants and they have been briefed regarding every aspect of the case. DSP (Headquarter) is interacting with the advocates and the complainant’s family on a daily basis,” Garg added.

