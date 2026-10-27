Rohtak mahapanchayat announces protests, backs Nov 26 Delhi march

A kisan-mazdoor-student-youth-women mahapanchayat held on Monday announced a series of protests and campaigns to press for farmers’ and workers’ rights, employment, education reforms and women’s safety. The gathering called for memorandums to be submitted at district headquarters on November 3 and large-scale district-level demonstrations in February next year.

The mahapanchayat also announced its participation in a farmers’ mobilisation in Delhi on November 26 under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

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The mahapanchayat was jointly organised by five outfits, including the All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan, All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan, All India Democratic Youth Organisation and All India Democratic Students Organisation.

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The participants raised several demands, including adequate procurement of bajra and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP), timely availability of affordable and genuine seeds and fertilisers, compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop losses, sufficient canal water for irrigation and drinking purposes, and restoration of research services at the agricultural university. They also demanded a halt to electricity privatisation, protection of common village land and withdrawal of the land-pooling scheme.

Workers’ demands included an eight-hour working day, regularisation of employees, government employee status for scheme workers, and a monthly wage of Rs 42,000 for workers, including those employed under the mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi programmes. The gathering also sought an increase in the old-age pension to Rs 10,000 per month, year-round employment for the rural poor, improvements in government schools, better public transport, and solutions to problems related to Family ID and Property ID.

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“Delegations of the outfits will submit memorandums to the district authorities on November 3 and seek a meeting with the Chief Minister. District-level protests will follow during the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, likely to be held in February next year, if their demands remain unaddressed,” said Comrade Rajendra Singh, state president of AIUTUC.

He said participants in the November 26 mobilisation in Delhi would demand a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops at 50 per cent above the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%), farm debt relief, withdrawal of the four labour codes, and a halt to negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement, among other issues.

The mahapanchayat also demanded free land for memorials honouring the 736 farmers who died during the previous farmers’ movement at the Singhu and Tikri borders, he added.