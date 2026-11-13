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Home / Haryana / Rohtak: Man climbs atop mobile tower over civic woes

Rohtak: Man climbs atop mobile tower over civic woes

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:45 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A man climbed a mobile tower at Kheri Sadh village on Thursday to protest against the administration’s lethargic attitude towards addressing civic problems, including shortage of potable water, pothole-ridden roads and poor sanitation.

Devender, who remained at the tower for over four hours, said he agreed to come down not at the persuasion of government officials but following repeated requests by fellow villagers.

“The shortage of drinking water, inadequate sanitation arrangements, broken electricity poles at several places and damaged streets have been adding to the villagers’ woes. These problems are not new and villagers have been facing them for a long time,” Devender said.

Sampla Tehsildar Gulab Singh said, “Sanitation work has been initiated to clear drains and remove garbage from the village roads. The Public Health and Engineering Department officials have also been directed to ensure a regular supply of potable water.”

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